Jimbo Fisher Has Honest Admission Following Upset Loss To App State

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed on the field during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher is falling on the sword after Texas A&M's stunning loss to Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers entered Saturday's action as 18.5-point underdogs and were able to pull out a wild 17-14 win at Kyle Field.

Speaking on the loss, Fisher said that it's completely on him:

We did not execute and play at the level we needed to and that's my fault. That's the head football coach's job.

The Aggies were manhandled in the trenches by an App State team made up of mostly 0-star recruits.

The upset win called back to when the Mountaineers went into The Big House and took down No. 5 Michigan in 2007.

Fisher and A&M will try to pick up the pieces against No. 15 Miami next week.