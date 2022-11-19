Jimbo Fisher Is Getting Crushed For Texas A&M's First Half Performance

The Texas A&M Aggies are in the midst of a worst-case-scenario season.

At halftime of today's matchup against the UMass Minutemen, the Aggies led just 10-3 — despite entering the game as 32.5-point favorites at home.

Understandably, head coach Jimbo Fisher is taking a lot of heat for his 2022 performance in College Station.

"It’s clear these guys don’t want to play for him," one fan wrote.

"Jimbo Fisher is the most overrated coach in college football," another said.



"Has a coach ever been fired at halftime? Asking for Jimbo Fisher," another added.

Texas A&M is 3-7 on the year and currently on a six-game losing streak. Fisher and the Aggies are the first program in history to follow up a No. 1 overall recruiting class with a losing record.

If the program wants to fire Fisher, his current buyout is a whopping $85.95 million.