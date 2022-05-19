Jimbo Fisher Is Speaking To Media This Morning: Fans React

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban dropped his version of a tactical nuke on Texas A&M yesterday, accusing the Aggies of buying their top-ranked recruiting class. Today, Jimbo Fisher will get his chance to respond.

Fisher is scheduled to speak to reporters at the SEC media session today. Given what Saban said on Wednesday, the first question Fisher going to be asked is to respond to what Saban accused his team of.

"We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. [They] made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn't buy one player," Saban said.

As you can probably imagine, the college football world is eager to see some drama unfold between Fisher and Saban. Just about everyone is "getting their popcorn ready" for what they hope will be a major clapback from Fisher.

Jimbo Fisher may not wind up saying anything of substance in response to Nick Saban. He may deny the allegations, but it would actually be pretty surprising if he counters Saban in kind.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has no such plans to be kind though. Saban attacked his school's recruitment of last year's top recruit, and Sanders has pledged verbal retaliation.

"You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow. I was & awakened by my son @ShedeurSanders that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED @TravisHunterJr a Million to play at @GoJSUTigersFB! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE," Sanders tweeted.

Get ready. It's going to be an interesting day.