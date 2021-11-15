The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jimbo Fisher Makes Clear Statement About Future At Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher pleading with referees.COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies has words with side judge Allan Nicholson at Kyle Field on November 17, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher responded to reports he could be leaving the Aggies as only Jimbo could.

At Monday’s presser, Fisher attempted to clear the air about reports linking him to LSU.

“I ain’t going nowhere,” said the A&M coach.

“I ain’t going nowhere, I don’t wanna be nowhere else. I love being right here. Is that clean enough?” Jimbo asked.

Fisher continued, “We may recruit the No. 1… we’re gonna recruit an unbelievable class this year, OK? So I’m the dumbest human being on God’s earth who’s gonna recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here and go play against them.”

“If I did that [laughs]  you ought to say ‘That’s the dumbest human being, I don’t want him to be my coach.’

Jimbo’s emphatic response should quell the rumors a bit. It seems regardless of how hard his old AD may pursue him to try and get him to coach the Tigers, Fisher is happy in College Station.

The No. 16 Aggies (7-3 overall) are competitive in the SEC, although they fell to now No. 10 Ole Miss on Saturday, 29-19.

Fisher has a history of building winning programs. We’ll see what the 56-year-old coach does with that loaded recruiting class in the years to come.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.