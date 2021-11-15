Jimbo Fisher Makes Clear Statement About Future At Texas A&M

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher responded to reports he could be leaving the Aggies as only Jimbo could.

At Monday’s presser, Fisher attempted to clear the air about reports linking him to LSU.

“I ain’t going nowhere,” said the A&M coach.

"I ain't going nowhere, I don't wanna be nowhere else. I love being right here."#GigEm pic.twitter.com/JecQShQAKU — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 15, 2021

“I ain’t going nowhere, I don’t wanna be nowhere else. I love being right here. Is that clean enough?” Jimbo asked.

Fisher continued, “We may recruit the No. 1… we’re gonna recruit an unbelievable class this year, OK? So I’m the dumbest human being on God’s earth who’s gonna recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here and go play against them.”

“If I did that [laughs] you ought to say ‘That’s the dumbest human being, I don’t want him to be my coach.’

Jimbo’s emphatic response should quell the rumors a bit. It seems regardless of how hard his old AD may pursue him to try and get him to coach the Tigers, Fisher is happy in College Station.

Jimbo Fisher: “I’ve said all the things about staying. Everybody thinks coaches lie. We’re going to recruit an unbelievable class this year. (We’re) going to recruit all those guys here and (if) I decided to go across and play against them, I’d be the dumbest human on earth." — TexAgs (@TexAgs) November 15, 2021

The No. 16 Aggies (7-3 overall) are competitive in the SEC, although they fell to now No. 10 Ole Miss on Saturday, 29-19.

Fisher has a history of building winning programs. We’ll see what the 56-year-old coach does with that loaded recruiting class in the years to come.