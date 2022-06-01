Jimbo Fisher Makes Final Comment On Drama With Nick Saban

COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies watches on before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Nick Saban attempted to gaslight Jimbo Fisher by insisting that he never accused Texas A&M of any wrongdoing during his now-viral comments a few weeks ago. Today, Fisher responded to Saban's latest comments with what he insists are his final thoughts on the matter.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fisher declared that he's done talking about the issue. He dismissed the questions about Saban's recent comments and said he's ready to move on.

"It’s over with. We’re done talking about it. There are a lot more pressing needs," Fisher declared.

That's the language of someone who wants to say a lot but knows he'll get in trouble for saying it. But for now, that may actually be the last word on the war of words between Saban and Fisher.

College football fans don't seem convinced that it's over though.

"Nah playa. This ain't even close to be being over," Deadspin's Carron J. Phillips said on Twitter.

"Fisher knows his mouth wrote a check his team is going to have to cash come October 8th," another Twitter user wrote.

Saban accused Texas A&M of using NIL to convince players to join their top-ranked recruiting class. Fisher fired back by lambasting Saban and making it clear that their cordial relationship is over.

One thing is for sure: The October meeting between Alabama and Texas A&M has now become must-see TV.