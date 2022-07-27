Jimbo Fisher Names Most 'Complete' School In College Football

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies with his son Ethan after a win against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 31, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. Texas A&M won 52-13. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher had some fun when discussing the "most complete" school in the country for college football.

Fisher was on Colin Cowherd's show The Herd on Wednesday and told him that A&M is the "most complete" school, especially after it landed the top-ranked recruiting class in the country this year.

“Here’s what A&M has: It has the most complete package of any school in the country,” Fisher said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "You’re talking about the culture of the university. This place is unbelievable. It’s a top 20 educational school in the country. The commitment that we have made, for instance right now, we’re building a new $160 million facility, which is going to be state-of-the-art which no one in the country is going to have, which is for your personal development.”

That's certainly one way to pitch your school to a lot of top recruits in the country.

Fisher was brought in to make the program a national contender and so far, he hasn't done that.

In five years at the helm, he has a 34-14 record and has yet to lead the Aggies to the College Football Playoff.

He'll be hoping that the Aggies can be better than the 8-4 record that they put up last year. If they are, more and more top recruits will start flocking to College Station.