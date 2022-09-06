Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts

STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career.

During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.

"You never say 'never' in this business. Home is home. West Virginia is always dear to my heart. I love 'em, always have, always rooted for 'em my whole life and you never say 'never.' I'm happy where I'm at, I love where I'm at, but home is home.

Most fans were shocked by his admission.

"Wow. Talk about something I didn’t expect to see today," one fan said.

"I remember when we had Jimbo next in line after Rich Rod bolted, but then we beat Oklahoma and a QB named Pat White said 'Coach Stew is our guy' and the rest is history," another fan said.

It's difficult to imagine Fisher leaving the Aggies any time soon. He recently signed a massive contract that will pay him nearly $100 million by its end.