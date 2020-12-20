Jimbo Fisher Reacts To Texas A&M Missing The Playoff

Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M team have been on the College Football Playoff bubble virtually all season. Despite finishing the season with an 8-1 record and a 34-13 blowout win over Tennessee, the Aggies remained No. 5 after the final round of CFP rankings that came out on Sunday.

Notre Dame claimed the final spot in the playoff even after suffering a 24-point loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game on Saturday.

Texas A&M is scheduled to take on North Carolina in the 2020 Orange Bowl.

Fisher joined ESPN earlier today to give his reaction to the the playoff snub.

“Well, we were disappointed that we weren’t in the top four but we understand this is all subjective and it’s your opinion on things and they had a process they went through,” Fisher told ESPN’s Kris Budden. “It is what it is and we’re getting ready to play a great Orange Bowl game and hopefully a very good team in North Carolina.”

Fisher expanded his response when asked about how his players reacted to the news.

“They’re disappointed,” Fisher said. “I mean, listen, you play your whole career, your whole life to have an opportunity like that. And we came up just a hair short but that just shows you we’ve got to do a little more work and get ready for the future. We’re branding this program in a very good way, we’re building this program in a very good way, the culture is becoming very good, we just gotta keep going forward.”

Jimbo Fisher and his Aggies looked outstanding all year. Their only loss of the season came to No. 2 Alabama in a blowout 52-24 loss in Week 2. If A&M was able to keep that matchup closer, the selection committee may have been more compelled to rank them in the top four.

No. 5 Texas A&M will face off against No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.