Jimbo Fisher Reacts To Controversial Call During Alabama-Texas A&M Game
Despite the expectation that it would be a blowout win in favor of the Crimson Tide, Saturday night's matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M came down to the final play of the game.
Down four points, the Aggies had one final shot at the endzone from the two-yard line.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher called a pass play to the right pylon. The pass ended up falling incomplete short of the goal line.
While the majority of the college football world blasted Fisher for this head-scratching play call, some Texas A&M fans called for a missed pass interference penalty on the Crimson Tide.
On Wednesday, Fisher was asked if he thinks the play could've been called interference.
“They all can. That’s a judgement, that’s their opinion. I’m not going to get into that,” he said during his press conference, per Saturday Down South.
With this narrow loss, the Aggies fell to 3-3 on the season.