Jimbo Fisher Says His Relationship With Nick Saban Is Over

TALLAHASSEE, FL - APRIL 11: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Florida State Seminole watches action during Florida State's Garnet and Gold spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium on April 11, 2015 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jimbo Fisher is finished with Nick Saban.

At an event Wednesday night in Birmingham, Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its widely celebrated recruiting class. Fisher responded Thursday morning in a passionate conference, during which he denied the claims and called Saban a "narcissist" and used the word "despicable" multiple times.

Fisher said Saban called him, but he had no interest in answering.

"I'm not going to," Fisher said when asked if he took the call, per CBS Sports. "We’re done. He showed you who he is. He’s the greatest ever? When you have all the advantages, it’s easy."

Fisher has spent five years on Saban's staff as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at LSU. He stayed with the program for two more seasons after Saban left to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

While they previously had no public rift, Fisher took Saban's latest remarks personally.

Don't expect a warm embrace when Texas A&M and Alabama square off in Tuscaloosa on October 8. That SEC matchup could mean a bit more to both coaches after Fisher's scathing press conference.