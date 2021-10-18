College Football World Reacts To Jimbo Fisher Speculation

The LSU Tigers are in need of a new head football coach. On Sunday, LSU officially announced that Ed Orgeron will not return in 2022. Coach O led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, but less than two years later, his time in Baton Rouge is coming to an end.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward is surely going to swing for the fences with his next head coaching hire. Some big names have already been floated for the job.

Among the names being floated: Jimbo Fisher.

Woodward, of course, was the AD at Texas A&M when he lured Fisher away from Florida State. Could he do it again at LSU?

LSU AD Scott Woodward lured Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M with a historic contract. It contained no buyout for Fisher to leave. Could Woodward hire him at LSU because Fisher can still — after an extension — walk away for free. LSU’s list starts with Jimbo: https://t.co/oQlYub1GRv — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 17, 2021

From Yahoo! Sports:

Anyone who knows Woodward would know that his preference would be to hire Fisher, his longtime friend. The two worked together at LSU when both were young up-and-comers in the business. Woodward lured him to Texas A&M for a historic 10-year, $75 million contract that was fully guaranteed if A&M fired Fisher. It also wouldn’t cost Fisher a penny to leave. And even after Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork extended Fisher earlier this season — a move widely regarded as a way to fend off LSU — there’s still no cost for Fisher to walk away.

Would Fisher actually leave Texas A&M for LSU, though? It would be a pretty stunning move, considering they play in the same SEC division. LSU is a better job, but is it enough of an upgrade to leave the Aggies?

“Funny. Every team listed is ranked higher than LSU. Why would a coach that has built a team that is ranked above LSU leave them for a team that needs rebuilding and obviously has a fan base that has zero patience? The man won a nat’l championship 2 yrs ago,” one fan tweeted.

People who think Jimbo is gonna take the LSU job pic.twitter.com/WcvPDEnjjy — Old Row Texas A&M (@OldRowAggies) October 18, 2021

NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller also weighed in.

“1. How could A&M agree to that contract? 2. I don’t think Jimbo is the best candidate for LSU—Mel Tucker is,” he tweeted.

1. How could A&M agree to that contact?

2. I don’t think Jimbo is the best candidate for LSU—Mel Tucker is. https://t.co/yIAhqQVjXh — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 18, 2021

Michigan State’s head coach has been getting a lot of hype for the job, as well. He might be the favorite in the eyes of many.

“Doesn’t have as many head coaching credentials as others, but he’s a strong recruiter who has worked at LSU and a ton of big programs,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted.

Putting together a candidate piece for #LSU but name I’m hearing a lot today: Mel Tucker. Doesn’t have as many head coaching credentials as others, but he’s a strong recruiter who has worked at LSU and a ton of big programs. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 17, 2021

It’s going to be a fascinating head coaching search, that is for sure.