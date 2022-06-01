Jimbo Fisher Wants To Play Texas: College Football Fans React

STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Texas A&M used to face Texas every fall before the Aggies moved from the Big 12. With the Longhorns scheduled to follow their former foes to the SEC in 2025, there's a chance to rekindle the rivalry.

Jimbo Fisher wants to see that happen.

According to The Athletic's Seth Emerson, the Aggies head coach said he "would love to play Texas" as a permanent opponent once they're reunited in the SEC.

"This is what college football is all about," one fan wrote. "Rivalries!"

"I can’t express how badly I need the Thanksgiving game back in my life," another fan stated.



However, some fans seem to think Fisher is angling for a softer opponent since the Longhorns are coming off a 5-7 season.

Texas and Texas A&M haven't faced each other since the Longhorns earned a 27-25 win at Texas Station in 2011. Texas leads a once historic feud at 76-37-5, but perhaps Fisher will get his wish and have an opportunity to balance out a formerly lopsided rivalry.