Jimbo Fisher's Reaction To Kirby Smart Contract Is Going Viral

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies with his son Ethan after a win against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 31, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. Texas A&M won 52-13. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher had a funny reaction to Kirby Smart's massive contract extension on Thursday.

Smart signed a 10-year contract with Georgia that's worth $112.5 million. He's now one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.

Fisher thinks that he should get "two percent" from Smart and the rest of the coaches who have gotten 10-year deals after he got his.

“Texas A&M wants to be the best,” Fisher said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “We’re trying to get the culture and it takes time to do things right. That’s why we signed another 10-year contract, and Kirby just got one today. I told these guys, I get two percent. I was the first one to do it, so I should get two percent. All those 10-year contract guys should pay me two percent.”

Other than Fisher, Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly, James Franklin, Dabo Swinney, and Mel Tucker are the only other coaches in the FBS right now who have signed 10-year deals.

It'll be interesting to see if Fisher still makes this joke if he wins a national championship down in College Station.