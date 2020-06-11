The Spun

NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson Cuts Ties With A Helmet Designer

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson waves.BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, is introduced prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson is one of the biggest names in NASCAR. This week, he lent his support to young driver Bubba Wallace, who drove a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on Wednesday night.

Wallace, the most prominent African-American driver in the sport, made plenty of news this week. On Monday, he called for NASCAR to ban confederate flags at races, which it did on Wednesday before the race. He wound up finishing 11th.

After the paint scheme was unveiled, the Twitter account for Jason Beam of BEAMdesigns, a custom racing helmet painter, responded to the NASCAR Tweet with thumbs down emoji. He called the paint scheme “garbage,” and followed it up, saying that it was a “sad day” for the sport. In response to some critics, he touted his working relationship with Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

“Check back tomorrow, next week and the next week after will be posting pics of more new Helmets we are working on for Jimmy Johnson and many others,” Beam tweeted. “They don’t let opinions on history get under their skin. #BeBetter.”

He apparently miscalculated Johnson’s stance on things. This afternoon, Johnson “ended his relationship” with Beam.

Wallace also severed his ties to Beam, and was a bit more explicit about it.

For his part, Jason Beam appears to be taking things in stride rather than continuing to pop off further on Twitter, at least in Johnson’s direction.

Johnson finished 10th at Martinsville on Wednesday night, one spot ahead of Bubba Wallace.

[Jimmie Johnson]

