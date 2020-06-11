NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson Cuts Ties With A Helmet Designer

Jimmie Johnson is one of the biggest names in NASCAR. This week, he lent his support to young driver Bubba Wallace, who drove a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on Wednesday night.

Wallace, the most prominent African-American driver in the sport, made plenty of news this week. On Monday, he called for NASCAR to ban confederate flags at races, which it did on Wednesday before the race. He wound up finishing 11th.

After the paint scheme was unveiled, the Twitter account for Jason Beam of BEAMdesigns, a custom racing helmet painter, responded to the NASCAR Tweet with thumbs down emoji. He called the paint scheme “garbage,” and followed it up, saying that it was a “sad day” for the sport. In response to some critics, he touted his working relationship with Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

“Check back tomorrow, next week and the next week after will be posting pics of more new Helmets we are working on for Jimmy Johnson and many others,” Beam tweeted. “They don’t let opinions on history get under their skin. #BeBetter.”

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/saN3JgoE09 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 11, 2020

He apparently miscalculated Johnson’s stance on things. This afternoon, Johnson “ended his relationship” with Beam.

Due to recent posts on social media I have decided to end my relationship with Beam Designs. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 11, 2020

Wallace also severed his ties to Beam, and was a bit more explicit about it.

Nah homie, as person I’ve done business with in the past and ALWAYS respected the work you’ve done for ones in the industry. You made it clear of where you stand in today’s matter. All respect lost for ya dawg. #garbage https://t.co/x9hqscckOS pic.twitter.com/DgYjWtrsTo — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 11, 2020

For his part, Jason Beam appears to be taking things in stride rather than continuing to pop off further on Twitter, at least in Johnson’s direction.

Been a great run, much respect to you Jimmie, you’re an icon and legend that has etched an amazing career for the history books !!! 👊🏼👊🏼🏁 https://t.co/fCLMuXYxmB — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 11, 2020

Johnson finished 10th at Martinsville on Wednesday night, one spot ahead of Bubba Wallace.

