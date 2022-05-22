Jimmie Johnson Racing Indy 500: NASCAR World Reacts

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, is introduced prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

We're one week away from the 2022 Indy 500 and NASCAR icon Jimmie Johnson is set to compete this year. Ahead of the big race, the racing world is paying tribute to the seven-time Cup Series champion.

Over the weekend, FOX: NASCAR released a 10-minute video chronicling Johnson's rise to national stardom. Narrated by Bob Pockrass, it features interviews with some of Johnson's contemporaries, praising him for all he's done for the sport.

The video has over 1,000 likes and 200 retweets plus tons of comments. Fans absolutely loved seeing the 46-year-old driver get his due.

Comments are praising Johnson for being one of the greatest drivers of all-time. Some are calling it a must-watch for all NASCAR fans:I

In 20 years on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, Jimmie Johnson won 83 races and finished in the top 10 374 times. He won the title seven times, including five straight between 2006 and 2010.

Recently Johnson has taken to racing on the IndyCar circuit, where he's competed in 17 races over the last two years.

But the Indy 500 is one of the most prestigious races that Johnson hasn't won. He has a chance to make history as one of the few drivers to win the NASCAR Cup Series and the Indy 500 if he has the race of his life.

Can Jimmie Johnson win the Indy 500?