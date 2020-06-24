Jimmie Johnson Reacts To Findings Of FBI Investigation

The FBI’s investigation involving NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace and the reported noose Wallace’s team found in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway has been finished. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is the latest to weigh in the on the FBI’s findings.

The FBI has come to the conclusion, based on “photographic evidence,” that Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime. The reported noose was designed as a garage door pull rope. The pull rope, fashioned like a noose, has been utilized in the same garage stall since late fall last year.

The investigation’s findings are nothing short of a major relief. Johnson couldn’t agree more.

One of NASCAR’s most popular drivers is “relieved to hear this wasn’t a hate crime.” He’s also “proud” of how the sport “came together” to support Wallace these past few days. You can find Johnson’s thoughts on the FBI’s investigation in the tweet below.

I’m relieved to hear this wasn’t a hate crime and I’m still so proud of how our sport came together yesterday. https://t.co/I2KzARnonx — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 24, 2020

It’s important to note Wallace didn’t fabricate the original story in the slightest. Wallace’s team was the one to find the noose, which was indeed hanging in his garage.

Wallace proceeded to assume the worst – which is understandable given the ongoing racial issues in our society. If anything, this whole situation allowed for the sport of NASCAR to unify its stance against racism and inequality.

All-in-all, it’s been a big week for NASCAR. Johnson couldn’t be prouder of how the sport has come together these past few days.