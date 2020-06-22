Jimmie Johnson Sends Message To NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has gained a lot of attention recently for his efforts to rid the organization of the Confederate flag. While those efforts got him the desired result, it also led to someone leaving a noose in his garage stall.

But Wallace is not backing down from trying to rid NASCAR of its less savory elements. In fact, recent events have earned him a staunch ally in NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Johnson responded to the report of the noose being found by pledging to stand with Wallace. He offered his sympathies for the pain those recent actions have caused him.

“I can’t begin to fathom the pain this action has caused,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I stand with you @BubbaWallace.”

I can’t begin to fathom the pain this action has caused. I stand with you @BubbaWallace. https://t.co/lV8v46ktWN — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 22, 2020

The past few weeks have seen NASCAR not only ban the Stars & Bars, but return to racing after a COVID-19-fueled layoff.

As you might imagine, the reaction to NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag has been mixed. One truck series driver is planning to quit, while a group of disenchanted fans decided to protest by flying the flag around the streets this weekend.

But with so many protests across the country against racial injustice, NASCAR had to make a choice. Given the apparent behavior of some people disappointed in the result, it is increasingly looking like NASCAR made the right one.