Jimmy Butler Appears To Have A Message For The Philadelphia 76ers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

After eliminating the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Jimmy Butler gave a parting jab to his former team.

As he walked into the tunnel after the 99-90 victory, the Miami All-Star questioned a decision made by the Heat front office a few years back.

"Tobias Harris over me?" Butler chirped.

Video was captured by photojournalist David Silver.

Butler suited up for the Sixers for less than one full season in 2019. As he emerged as the team's primary ball-handler and offensive weapon, former Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons reportedly got frustrated about his new role.

Later that summer, the Sixers let Butler walk. That same summer, they signed Tobias Harris on a five-year, $180 million deal.

During his short-lived stint in Philly, Butler developed a close relationship with Joel Embiid.

Butler confirmed that this relationship is still thriving with a telling comment in his postgame interview.

"I'm proud of him. Yes, yes, yes, I still wish I was on his team," Butler said. "I definitely love the Miami Heat, though, man. I'm glad that I'm here. But I got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid."

Ever since the Sixers let Butler walk in 2019, Embiid has vocally opposed that "mistake." He did so yet again during his postgame press conference.

"I'm happy for him. I won't sit here and say I didn't wish he was my teammate. I still don't know how we let him go. But I wish I could have gone to battle with him still," Embiid said. "But it is what it is. Just gotta keep building and keep trying to reach that goal."

Butler finished the series averaging 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He had 32 points in last night's closeout game.