Jimmy Butler Had 3-Word Message For Jayson Tatum After Game 7

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots a three point basket against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Miami came up just short in the Game 7's finals seconds, but that didn't stop Heat star Jimmy Butler from giving Jayson Tatum and the Celtics their respects once the clock hit double-zeroes.

"It's your time," Butler told the 24-year-old after the 100-96 loss.

Both Tatum and Butler put up outstanding performances in the do-or-die Eastern Conference Finals game. The Celtics star put up 26 and 10 in the win. While Jimmy played all 48 minutes for Miami and dropped 35.

The last 2:46 of the fourth quarter is where things really got crazy.

Down 11, the Heat fought their way back to cut it to two with about 20 seconds left and the ball.

Jimmy Butler snatched the rebound and came down court looking for the killshot, pulling up for three and missing off the front of the rim.

The Celtics were able to corral the errant shot with about 11 seconds to go, effectively doing Miami in.

Now Boston moves onto its first NBA Finals since 2010, where they'll face the Golden State Warriors.