Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night.

Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020.

After the buzzer sounded, Butler spoke to ESPN and spoke about what he said to Embiid.

"I love him," Butler said. "I'm proud of him. Yes, yes, yes, I still wish I was on his team. I definitely love the Miami Heat though man. I'm glad that I'm here but I got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid."

Butler spent one season (2018) with the 76ers and Embiid before he signed with the Heat in free agency during that summer.

He's been with the Heat for the last few seasons and had had one heck of a year. Butler finished the regular season averaging 21 points per game and scored 20+ points in five of the six playoff games against Philadelphia.

Miami will now await the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series.