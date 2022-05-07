Jimmy Butler Has NSFW Message For Joel Embiid Following Game 3

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat laughs with Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at American Airlines Arena on December 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler doesn't want to hear anything about the legend of "Masked Embiid."

After Joel Embiid's return to the playoffs in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the All-NBA center gave the Sixers 18 points and 11 rebounds in a must-win 99-79 victory.

Following his masked performance, Embiid posted a photo to Instagram quoting the character Bane from "The Dark Knight Rises."

No one cared who I was until I put on the mask.

To which the Miami Heat star responded:

[Expletive] yo mask.

The 76ers were able to defend home court after looking miserable in the first two games of the series.

After taking Game 3, Embiid acknowledged that there's still "a long way to go." But with the series now at 2-1, Philly has to feel better knowing they can tie the series with one more win.

The Sixers MVP-candidate logged 36 minutes despite not being able to get on the court while he was withheld due to the NBA's concussion protocol.

It wasn't perfect, but Joel Embiid's presence was enough to get it done Friday night.