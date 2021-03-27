Jimmy Butler Has Honest Reaction To Latest Miami Heat Loss

Falling 110-105 against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, the Miami Heat have now dropped six games in a row.

With a 22-24 record on the season and a precarious No. 8 position in the Eastern Conference, the defending Finals runner-ups have been no stranger to a losing streak in 2020-21.

After the loss, Heat star and veteran leader Jimmy Butler summed up his team’s struggles with a telling one-liner:

“Same story different day, I guess”

To tip off this season, the Heat got off to a rough 6-12 start — including a five-game losing streak. The team’s saving grace came in a chunk of mid-season games when they went on an 11-1 run. Unfortunately for Miami, that run was cut short by the start of their current losing streak. With Friday’s loss to Charlotte, a six-game skid marks their worst drought of the season.

While things may look bleak for the Heat right now, they’ll be get a massive boost in talent any day now.

With a blockbuster move on Thursday’s trade deadline, the Miami franchise acquired Houston Rockets star Victor Oladipo in exchange for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and 2022 first-round swap rights. Through 20 games with the Rockets this season, the two-time All Star averaged 21.2 points and 5.0 assists per game.

Oladipo’s added star power could certainly be enough to turn the Heat’s season around as we enter the final stretches of the regular season.

With the NBA’s new playoff system, the 7-10 seeds will participate in play-in games to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Currently in eighth place, the Heat will need to improve if they want to guarantee their postseason spot. Just 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks in sixth place, Butler and his squad can quickly improve their situation if they snap this current losing streak.

Miami will take on the fifth-place New York Knicks on Monday night.