Jimmy Butler Receives Punishment For What He Did During NBA All-Star Weekend

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler on Sunday night.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined a hefty amount after he didn’t take part in All-Star media sessions.

Butler will be down $25K due to that and for not complying with the league after not taking part in the sessions.

“Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation,” a statement read. “This results from Butler’s failure to comply with his media availability obligations during NBA All-Star 2022, including following the game on Sunday night.”

Butler was on Team LeBron for the NBA All-Star Game last weekend but didn’t see much action. He only played nine minutes and finished with two points and one assist.

He’s been having a great season outside of this setback. He’s averaging nearly 22 points per game, along with six rebounds and six assists per game.

The Heat are currently a top contender to come out of the Eastern Conference this season.

They’re second overall with a 38-21 record, which is a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.