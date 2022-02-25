Jimmy Butler Receives Punishment For What He Did During NBA All-Star Weekend

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined a hefty amount after he didn’t take part in All-Star media sessions.

Butler will be down $25K due to that and for not complying with the league after not taking part in the sessions.

“Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation,” a statement read. “This results from Butler’s failure to comply with his media availability obligations during NBA All-Star 2022, including following the game on Sunday night.”

Miami’s Jimmy Butler fined $25k for not taking part in All-Star media sessions and for not complying with the league afterward. pic.twitter.com/fPPgvjyuDE — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 25, 2022

Butler was on Team LeBron for the NBA All-Star Game last weekend but didn’t see much action. He only played nine minutes and finished with two points and one assist.

He’s been having a great season outside of this setback. He’s averaging nearly 22 points per game, along with six rebounds and six assists per game.

The Heat are currently a top contender to come out of the Eastern Conference this season.

They’re second overall with a 38-21 record, which is a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls.