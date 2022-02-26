Jimmy Butler Says 1 Player Is ‘Going To Be The Face Of The Knicks’

Jimmy Butler got a front row seat to RJ Barrett’s 40-piece on Friday night. Miami might’ve gotten the win, but Maple Mamba did all he could to keep the Knicks afloat, dropping a career-high 46 points.

After the game, Butler talked about Barrett’s magnificent scoring display. And the six-time All-Star had some high praise for the 21-year-old out of Duke.

“I don’t think anybody is surprised or should be surprised,” Butler said. “He’s gonna definitely be playing in this league for a long time and he’s going to be the face of the Knicks.”

Barrett has steadily improved every season since the Knicks selected him third overall in the 2019 NBA draft. New York‘s been searching for a homegrown face since the days of Patrick Ewing.

RJ finished the night with 46 points, nine rebounds and two assists on 13-22 from the field. On the year, Barrett’s averaging a 18.6 points, 5.7 boards and 2.6 dimes across 49 appearances.

In what’s been a disappointing season to say the least in the Garden, Barrett has been a lone bright spot. But unfortunately, his red hot play hasn’t put more W’s in the win column.

The New York Knicks currently sit at 12th in the Eastern Conference; which is 3.5 games behind Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in spot.

With just 22 games to go in the regular season, New York needs others to join Barrett as they look to build off last season’s 41-31 record which saw the Knicks in the playoffs for the first time since 2012.