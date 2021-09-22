With No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance breathing down his neck in San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo will have to put on an impressive season in 2021 to keep his starting job moving forward.

In 2020, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers faced a similar issue with his young backup Jordan Love. But, an outstanding league-MVP season erased any shadow of a doubt that the longtime NFL veteran is the team’s QB1 as long as he’s still on the roster.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Garoppolo said he hopes to take this page out of Rodgers’ book throughout the season.

“If I repeat what Aaron did last year, I would love to do that,” Jimmy G said, per Niners insider David Bonilla. “That guy — MVP speaks for itself. The dude had a hell of a year, though. If I could replicate anything similar to that, I’d be thrilled with it.

“After this year, we’ll figure that out when we get there. We’ve got a long way to go. We’re only a couple of weeks into this thing.”

The Niners will face off against Rodgers and the Packers in Week 3. Ahead of this weekend’s matchup, Garoppolo said he may contact the Green Bay quarterback for advice on his current situation.

“I know Aaron pretty well. We’ve talked a couple of times on the field, off the field. Whatever little piece of advice he could give to me — obviously, it’s worked out pretty well for him. The guy’s been ballin’.

“…This league’s a crazy thing. We’ve all got our own story and just got to make the best of your situation.”

Getting his team off to a 2-0 start, there’s no reason why the San Francisco organization should be looking to bench Garoppolo anytime soon. But, a couple of rough performances for the eighth-year QB could be the only thing separating him from a backup role.