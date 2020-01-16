Jimmy Garoppolo’s Old Tweet About Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Last weekend’s AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans featured two quarterbacks nearly identical in age. Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were born just days apart.

That is not the case with the NFC Championship Game this weekend.

Aaron Rodgers is 36 years old. Jimmy Garoppolo is 28 years old.

The 49ers quarterback is young enough to have rooted for Rodgers during one of his previous playoff games.

The following tweet from Jimmy G. is now going viral. Packers fans are loving it:

Let's go rodgers — Jimmy Garoppolo (@JimmyG_10) January 15, 2012

That tweet came during the Packers’ loss to the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round on Jan. 15, 2012. Rodgers threw for 264 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in the 37-20 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

It’s safe to say Jimmy G. will not be rooting for Rodgers this weekend.

Green Bay and San Francisco are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be on FOX.