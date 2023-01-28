Jimmy Garoppolo Addresses Potential Super Bowl Return

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a regular-season-ending foot injury midway through the year, but there's a chance that the veteran quarterback is available to play in a potential Super Bowl contest.

Jimmy G will not be ready to go for Sunday's NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but his healthy status for a theoretical title game is still within the realm of possibility.

“That’s still up in the air,” the 49ers quarterback told Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Even if Garoppolo is fully healthy by the time Super Bowl weekend rolls around, the Niners would be very unlikely to give him the start. Since his Week 13 injury, the team has won seven straight games under rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

If Purdy is able to get past the No. 1 seed Eagles in Philly this weekend, it's hard to imagine the Niners benching him for the title game.

Sunday's NFC Championship game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET.