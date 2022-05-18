Jimmy Garoppolo Could Ask For Release: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery as he awaits a trade out of San Francisco.

However, according to one beat writer, Jimmy G could push for a release.

Per Matt Maiocco via a Niners podcaster, “Once he is cleared to play then I think Garoppolo, will ask for his release, if a trade isn’t materializing."

This latest statement got the NFL world talking.

"Totally can see this," replied a San Francisco fan. "Jimmy doesn't want to stay in SF, he has 0 future here. He needs to get out and he [expletive] up by doing the surgery when he did."

"BUT TREY LANCE ISNT READY ..." another commented in all-caps.

"That’s very interesting given Garoppolo would likely make significantly less money in 2022 if he was released," noted another 49ers podcaster.

"Idk why," another fan tweeted. "I’d love to get paid 27 million to hold a clipboard."

"I never really believed there was a market for Jimmy," the podcaster followed up. "Especially after the team publicly looked at replacing him since 2019, and then of course the Lance pick. A release lets Jimmy decide where he goes."

The Niners have reportedly given Trey Lance all the indications that he holds the keys now.

But as it stands, Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster, with no trade in sight.