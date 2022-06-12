Jimmy Garoppolo Expected To Be Cut: NFL Fans React

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The trade market for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been almost non-existent this offseason.

Whether that be because of his shoulder surgery, or that San Francisco is clearly ready to move forward with Trey Lance, it may leave the Niners with only one move to make.

Now according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, "Many league executives believe that ... Jimmy Garoppolo will end up being released."

NFL fans reacted to the latest Garoppolo developments on Sunday.

"Twitter is about to explode," one user said.

"Actually surprised at the Jimmy one," another commented.

"That makes no sense for either team…" another account tweeted. "If that was the case, then both would just hold on to them for as long as possible if they are losing that money regardless."

What an offseason its been.