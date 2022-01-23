Jimmy Garoppolo Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Win

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers just refuse to lose.

A week after beating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the NFC’s No. 6 seed knocked off the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Garoppolo didn’t put up very good statistics, as he threw an interception and recorded less than 200 yards passing. However, he helped lead his team on a game-winning field goal drive, as Robbie Gould drilled a game-winner as time expired.

Following the game, Jimmy G. had a brutally honest admission on his playoff success.

“It’s just how we win. It’s never going to be pretty, but we find a way,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Garoppolo and the 49ers are off to the NFC Championship Game, where they will face either the Buccaneers or the Rams.

“People just try to pull him down, and all he does is try to deliver,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said of his quarterback. “He leads this team, he has a sense of calm in the huddle, he has a sense of calm in the storm, and he allows us to play football at a high level.”

We could get a Jimmy G. vs. Tom Brady matchup in the NFC Championship Game, which would produce a ton of storylines.