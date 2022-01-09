Jimmy Garoppolo Is Reportedly A “Strong Lean” To Play On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Rams, but according to an NFL insider the team may look to the past one more time rather than the future.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “There’s a ‘strong lean’ that 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a torn ligament in his right thumb, will start vs the Rams.”

There’s a “strong lean” that 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a torn ligament in his right thumb, will start vs the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022

Jimmy G has been battling through a right thumb injury and was a limited participant in practices all week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan played coy with Garoppolo’s status all week, but in the week prior he eluded to the extra time off helping prepare the QB for a potential bout with the Rams.

49ers teammates Deebo Samuel and George Kittle have each publicly said that Jimmy G was throwing the ball well in practice.

“Jimmy looks like Jimmy to me” — #49ers WR Deebo Samuel. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 6, 2022

“Jimmy looks just like Jimmy to me,” Samuel told ESPN.com. “Same confidence, same throws, same ball, same energy, same everything,” he said. Adding, “It doesn’t look to me like his thumb hurts and he’s out there doing a good job this week.”

San Fran certainly seems confident if rookie Trey Lance has to go. But right now all arrows point towards Garoppolo for Sunday.