Jimmy Garoppolo Made A Lot Of Extra Money On Sunday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

An injury to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance forced Jimmy Garoppolo into action against the Seattle Seahawks yesterday. He got the win, and will get a hefty bonus in his weekly paycheck as a result.

According to ProFootballTalk, the revised deal that Garoppolo agreed to prior to the 2022 season will net him an extra $350,000 this week. The bonus stems from a $250,000 playing time incentive combined with a $100,000 bonus for winning the game.

That's not a bad amount of cash for one afternoon's work as a backup quarterback. But Garoppolo stands to make even more if Trey Lance is out for as long as some fear.

Garoppolo can make nearly $4 million on top of his base salary. The veteran quarterback also stands to make $29,000 per game where he's active, up to $500,000.

All of the incentives combined can turn Garoppolo's $6.75 million salary into over $10.75 million by year's end. And that's just for playing. There are other bonuses to be gained for winning games as well.

Garoppolo can get $1 million for leading the 49ers to 10 wins, and up to $2.5 million for postseason playing time.

But as mentioned earlier, nearly all of that hinges on Garoppolo's ability to stay healthy long enough to reach many of those milestones. That's been arguably his biggest weakness since joining the 49ers in 2017.

Which of Jimmy Garoppolo's bonuses do you expect him to achieve?