Jimmy Garoppolo Makes His Relationship With Trey Lance Clear

A lot has been made about the relationship between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and was immediately seen as the 49ers' next franchise quarterback.

Garoppolo could've been upset with Lance coming in and taking his job but instead, he's been very classy about it. He spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon and said that he has a great relationship with Lance.

"Me and Trey, honestly, I know a lot of sh*t gets made in the media, but we have a strong relationship," Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo is set to be Lance's backup this season after the 49ers gave Lance the keys to the offense when training camp got underway.

That put Garoppolo's future with the team in serious doubt until he agreed to a new one-year contract to stay with the 49ers this season. He'll get $6.5 million of guaranteed money before he becomes a free agent next year.

Lance will look to learn some things from Garoppolo this season since he's only appeared in six games.