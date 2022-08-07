Jimmy Garoppolo Not Going Anywhere Soon: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo may not be in the 49ers future plans, but according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he could remain on San Francisco's roster for a while.

Saying Sunday:

My understanding right now is that there is no clear trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo. ... There isn't any clear option. ... So how long are the 49ers willing to wait? From my understanding, they're willing to wait all the way to cut-down day. ... It sounds like they're going to hold onto him as long as possible.

The NFL world reacted to the Niners handling of their veteran QB on social media.

"He said bye in FEBRUARY," one fan replied.

"They know Lance is buns," another user tweeted.

"With each day as camp continues, the Seahawks, Giants, Commanders, all have to be looking at Jimmy as a huge upgrade at the QB position."

"Does it, though?" asked Jess Root. "He spent no time with the team in the offseason, didn't talk to his position coach. At least give the dude a chance to learn an offense somewhere."

"No team would see a bigger jump with Jimmy than the Jets," another commented. "Solid roster with skill position depth, led by a coaching staff that wants to run a Shanahan-style in-structure offense."

It's hard to imagine that there won't be a market for Jimmy Garoppolo once the season kicks off.