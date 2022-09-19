Jimmy Garoppolo Reacts To Return To Field On Sunday

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers signalsto his team during their NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Circumstances aside, it had to feel great for Jimmy Garoppolo to be back on the field after all of the storylines dating back two offseasons ago.

The 49ers had all but moved on from Garoppolo. But when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game, Jimmy G was there to steady the ship.

“Just like riding a bike,” Garoppolo said after the win, via 49ersWebzone.com. “It felt good to be back out there. I feel terrible for Trey. I’ve been on that side of it. This league is tough. Everyone has their share of injuries but that sucks for him. I feel bad for him but he’s our brother and we’ll pick him up."

Jimmy G went on to talk about his comfort in San Fran's offense and how he stayed prepared for moments just like this.

"I’m comfortable here," Garoppolo continued. "The players, the scheme, all that stuff, the locker room, I’m comfortable. I’m familiar with it. I’m not saying I knew this was going to happen but I was ready for this in case it did happen and just want to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Garoppolo is a quarterback that's helped guide the 49ers to Super Bowl and NFC Championship appearances in recent years.

What a story it would be if he could do it again...