Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals The Truth About His Injuries

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had his share of doubters. But one thing no one can question is his toughness. After San Francisco’s three-point loss in the NFC title game, Jimmy G opened up about his injuries and how they hindered him.

You can criticize Jimmy Garoppolo's late-game performance vs. the Rams and also have a healthy appreciation for how he handled this season and what he did for the 49ers since arriving in 2017. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) January 31, 2022

“Now I can say the truth,” Garoppolo told NFL writer Mike Silver. “Every play, I feel it. But we made it through.”

“I can’t believe this [expletive] held up, to be completely honest with you,” the QB continued. “The thumb, the shoulder … all of it. It was one thing after another. … Every time I threw. It was a lot.”

Garoppolo played every snap of the playoffs despite tearing a ligament in the thumb of his throwing hand. Helping lead the sixth-seeded Niners past the Cowboys in the Wild Card round and the Packers the following week.

Jimmy Garoppolo will continue to play through two challenging injuries tonight against the Packers, according to a source. He's got a shoulder sprain and a thumb with a torn ligament and bone fractures that will require surgery after the season. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 22, 2022

Since being traded from New England, Jimmy G is a pretty remarkable 35-16 (including postseason) as the starter of the 49ers.

That said, the writing was on the wall before the season that this would likely be Garoppolo’s last year in Niners cherry and gold. The team aggressively moved up to take Trey Lance in the first-round of the draft. And at nearly every turn San Francisco made it clear they were ready to move on.

Even with all that, Garoppolo showed himself as a pro’s pro. Performing in the midst of adversity and almost landing the 49ers in their second Super Bowl in three years.