Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals What Happened On Embarrassing Safety

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had one of the most embarrassing moments for a QB in years yesterday when he stepped outside the back of the endzone for an unforced safety (that wound up being the difference in the final score) in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

The 49ers would lose the game 11-10 due in part to that safety gifting the Broncos two crucial points. They fell behind in the fourth quarter and never got the lead back afterwards.

Speaking to the media after the game, Garoppolo explained what happened without really giving a good reason why. He said that he was just trying to extend the play when he went out of bounds.

“I was just trying to buy some time for the play,” Garoppolo said, via ProFootballTalk. “Yeah, that was a tough situation.”

It was a pretty lackluster day for the entire 49ers offense as the Broncos defense kept them in check at every turn. They were held under 200 passing yards for the third week in a row and committed three turnovers in the 11-10 loss.

San Francisco currently have the 28th-ranked offense in the NFL but the 3rd-best defense through three weeks.

They'll need that defense to keep playing at this high of a level with a game against the rival Los Angeles Rams next week on Monday Night Football.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo get the 49ers back on track next week?