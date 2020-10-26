Jimmy Garoppolo Sums Up His Return To New England This Week

Jimmy Garoppolo made his return to New England on Sunday.

The former Patriots quarterback was once seen as the future replacement for Tom Brady behind center. Garoppolo was a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by New England. He played for Bill Belichick’s franchise until 2017, when he was traded to San Francisco.

This week, Garoppolo returned to New England for the 49ers’ game against the Patriots. It went pretty well for Jimmy G.

San Francisco blew out New England, 33-6, to improve to 4-3 on the season. The Patriots, meanwhile, dropped to 2-4 in the post-Tom Brady era.

Following the win, Garoppolo summed up his return to New England.

“Yeah, it was a cool week,” Garoppolo said on Sunday night. “Just a lot of emotions, a lot of memories. Especially coming back here, seeing the same stadium, hearing the same songs they used to play, a lot of memories came back. A lot of emotions out there. But it was a fun night.”

Garoppolo finished the game with 277 passing yards. He completed 20 of 25 passes, but had two interceptions and no touchdowns.

San Francisco got the win, though, and that’s clearly what matters most. The 49ers will take on the Seahawks next weekend in a major NFC West showdown.