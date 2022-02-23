The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Isn’t A Lock: NFL World Reacts

Jimmy Garoppolo in the NFC Championship Game.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After the San Francisco 49ers 2021 season came to a close, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sat down in front of reporters and gave what seemed to be his final farewell to the Niners organization.

But according to recent reports, Jimmy G may not be leaving the organization after all. On Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said he doesn’t “think it’s a lock” that Garoppolo gets traded this offseason.

“Trey Lance needs more work than people realize,” Schefter said on the MySportsUpdate podcast with Ari Meirov.

NFL fans took to Twitter to react to this news.

“This is getting so boring now. Nothing bad to say about jimmy and I hope the best for him whether he ends up but I wish him gone now so we can focus on lance and look to the future,” one fan wrote.

“Gonna be a long offseason. Trey Lance will be starting QB next season,” another said.

“Some of us @49ers fans already know Lance not ready. The others are delusional. If they keep Garoppolo it’s time to find a new HC,” another added.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the Niners selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft. While many thought he could take over as the team’s starter at some point during his rookie season, he ultimately spent the majority of Year 1 on the bench behind Garoppolo.

Is it time to give Lance his starting shot, or hold onto Garoppolo for another season?

