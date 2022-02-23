After the San Francisco 49ers 2021 season came to a close, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sat down in front of reporters and gave what seemed to be his final farewell to the Niners organization.

But according to recent reports, Jimmy G may not be leaving the organization after all. On Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said he doesn’t “think it’s a lock” that Garoppolo gets traded this offseason.

“Trey Lance needs more work than people realize,” Schefter said on the MySportsUpdate podcast with Ari Meirov.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says “I don’t think it’s a lock” that Jimmy Garoppolo gets traded this year, per @MySportsUpdate podcast. Cited “Trey Lance needs more work than people realize” and could see the team retain Jimmy Garoppolo for one more season 👀 pic.twitter.com/dexlPbSw9I — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners_) February 23, 2022

Is Jimmy Garoppolo a lock to be traded this offseason? @AdamSchefter says not so fast… Full episode with Adam: https://t.co/B5xWcqkXjn pic.twitter.com/elAjsNY8AO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2022

NFL fans took to Twitter to react to this news.

“This is getting so boring now. Nothing bad to say about jimmy and I hope the best for him whether he ends up but I wish him gone now so we can focus on lance and look to the future,” one fan wrote.

“Gonna be a long offseason. Trey Lance will be starting QB next season,” another said.

“Some of us @49ers fans already know Lance not ready. The others are delusional. If they keep Garoppolo it’s time to find a new HC,” another added.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the Niners selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft. While many thought he could take over as the team’s starter at some point during his rookie season, he ultimately spent the majority of Year 1 on the bench behind Garoppolo.

Is it time to give Lance his starting shot, or hold onto Garoppolo for another season?