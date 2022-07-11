Jimmy Garoppolo's Agent Addresses Tampa Bay Rumors

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the San Francisco 49ers grows ever more unclear, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers briefly emerged as a contender before the rumor was shot down.

However, Garoppolo's agent addressed the part of the rumor that alleges he listed the Buccaneers as a potential team. Speaking to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, agent Don Yee called the report of him speaking to another insider "false."

"We're optimistic about the season. Over the weekend, a report came out that asserted that I had spoken to a media member about his future, but the report was false," Yee told Pelissero.

It makes sense that Yee is denying the report that he mentioned the Bucs as a potential team. The rumor was so quickly shot down that it almost couldn't have been real.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud refuted the initial rumor by quoting a Bucs coach who made it clear that the team did not like Garoppolo's deep ball struggles.

That being said, if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches are so openly critical of Garoppolo, it's easy to wonder which other teams are going to dismiss him as a viable quarterback for the same reason.

One thing is for sure: Garoppolo's future in San Francisco is built on sand. Whether he has a future with any other team is far less clear.

Where will Jimmy Garoppolo wind up playing this season?