Jimmy Johnson Had A Blunt Mindset With The Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson wasn’t the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach for very long, but boy was America’s Team great during the years that he was.

The Hall of Fame head coach led the NFC East franchise from 1989-93. Johnson led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl wins and three straight 11-plus win seasons. The legendary coach left the franchise following the Super Bowl season in 1993 due to disagreements with owner Jerry Jones.

Later this summer, Johnson will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This week, Johnson met with reporters to discuss his induction. During the call, Johnson revealed what it was like coaching the Cowboys in the 1990s.

“Our approach was completely different [than other coaches],” Johnson said. “Our approach was, ‘Hey guys, we’re gonna kick their ass because we’re better than they are.'”

That approach worked most of the time.

The Cowboys won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1992 and ’93. Dallas went 13-3 in 1992 and 12-4 in 1993, finishing both seasons with a championship.

Johnson went on to coach the Miami Dolphins from 1996-99. While the Dolphins weren’t nearly as successful as the Cowboys were, there was still some modest success. Johnson went 36-28 as the team’s head coach.

The former NFL coach turned FOX analyst will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio later this summer.