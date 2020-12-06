Jimmy Johnson has a pretty bold (or boring) suggestion for the Detroit Lions’ next head coach.

Jason Garrett was the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach from 2010-19. The Cowboys went 85–67 under Garrett’s leadership, but managed just two playoff wins. Ultimately, Jerry Jones decided to fire Garrett following a disappointing 2019 season.

The former Cowboys’ head coach is now serving as the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator. Could Garrett be on the verge of landing another job, though?

Legendary head coach Jimmy Johnson is pushing Garrett for the Lions’ job.

On the FOX pregame show, Jimmy Johnson suggests Jason Garrett as the Lions' next head coach. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 6, 2020

NFL fans aren’t very happy with that suggestion.

“The Fox show is a disaster … I just flipped it one for a second and saw Jimmy Johnson advocating for the Lions to cut (then slipped in trade) Matthew Stafford and hire Jason Garrett to be the next coach,” one fan tweeted.

“I’d consider it an OPEN ACT OF WAR against the people of Detroit, if the Lions hire Jason Garrett,” another fan added.

“Can you imagine Lions fans reaction if they hire Garrett over Bienemy and Saleh?” another fan wrote.

Garrett was a solid coach in Dallas and he would probably be good for Matt Stafford (or the young QB the Lions draft), but it’s more than fair for Detroit to want someone fresh.