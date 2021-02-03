Jimmy Johnson Names Most-Talented Quarterback He’s Ever Seen

As an NFL head coach for nearly a decade and an NFL analyst for several decades more, Jimmy Johnson has seen a number of great quarterbacks take the field. But in terms of sheer talent, one quarterback really sticks out to him.

Speaking to Andy Frye of Forbes, Johnson was asked to give his thoughts on the Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes matchup in Super Bowl LV. While giving his answer, Jimmy Johnson referred to Mahomes as “the most talented quarterback I’ve ever seen.”

“Well, Patrick Mahomes is the most talented quarterback I’ve ever seen,” Johnson said. “He’s even more talented, I think, than John Elway, and I didn’t think anyone would be more talented than him. I think Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time—because of his record. He’s won more Super Bowls than anybody and he’s won more Super Bowls than anyone will ever win…”

Despite Mahomes’ talent, Johnson made it clear that the supporting cast will be key in Super Bowl LV and any other Super Bowls Mahomes might play in the future. He pointed out that on his own Dallas Cowboys team, he had an elite defense on top of the Hall of Fame trio of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

“But it’s the supporting cast,” Johnson concluded. “I don’t care who it is. Matthew Stafford could have won a bunch of Super Bowls if he’d had the right supporting cast. You look at Aaron Rodgers. He’s as talented any quarterback in the league right now but (Green Bay) has come up short. People made a lot of the fact that when I coached the Cowboys we had “the triplets”—Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith. They overlook the fact that we were No. 1 in the NFL in total defense. But it’s really a team game. I don’t care how talented your quarterback is.”

There’s no question that Mahomes has earned every accolade he’s received in his three years as a starter.

But one obstacle stands between Mahomes and back-to-back titles: Tom Brady.

To be the man, Mahomes has got to beat the man.