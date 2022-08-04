Jimmy Johnson Responds To Jerry Jones: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys (L) hugs head coach Jimmy Johnson (R) as the Cowboys leads the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVIII on January 30, 1994 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 30 -13. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

After softening his stance on letting former head coach and two-time Super Bowl champion Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apparently went back to his war of words with the retired coach.

In a recent interview with Newy Scruggs, Jones said that the decision to put Johnson in the Ring of Honor wouldn't be "tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not.” As you can imagine, Johnson didn't appreciate that.

“I had to look that word up in the dictionary. I don’t know that I’ve ever sniveled," Johnson said in a recent appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show.

NFL fans are pretty uniformly on Johnson's side in this ongoing feud. Some have even suggested that the feud has cursed the Cowboys for decades:

Once great friends, Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson had a falling out after their 1993 Super Bowl season, culminating in Johnson's dismissal.

Despite delivering Jones two of his three Super Bowl rings, Jones has adamantly refused to admit Johnson into the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Last year at the Hall of Fame, Jones seemingly changed his mind and declared that Johnson would be allowed in.

Unfortunately, it seems that time has allowed Jones to change his mind once again - much to the distaste of Cowboys fans and the wider NFL world.

Will Jimmy Johnson ever be admitted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor?