Jimmy Johnson Reunited With Cowboys Stars: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jimmy Johnson was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 1989-93.

The Cowboys fan base wishes his tenure would've been much, much longer. Still, it included two Super Bowl titles and a ton of regular season wins.

While Jimmy Johnson was the Cowboys head coach for a short amount of time, he still has a big connection to his former players, including Troy Aikman.

This past week, Johnson and some of his former players were reunited in Florida.

NFL fans are loving the photos.

"Jimmy still lookin’ the part. Gotta live life to the fullest. Oh, and 8 Tastes Great too! I know!" one fan tweeted.

"That’s my Coach and my QB!" another fan added.

"Make the Cowboys great again!" Lance Armstrong wrote.

The Cowboys have yet to reach the same heights of the Jimmy Johnson era.

Perhaps they'll finally break through in 2022.