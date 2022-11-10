Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys.

With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.

Johnson contends that this is "the best Cowboys team" he's ever seen.

“I think this is the best Cowboys team that I’ve seen," he said during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "I’m still not 100% sold on Philadelphia. The NFC is down. I think the Cowboys have a better shot than most."

Johnson then went on to explain why he's not sold on the Eagles.

"If you look at Philadelphia, they run a different style of offense that gives people problems right off the bat. Most of their scoring comes early, especially in the second quarter. But once a team adjusts to that different style, the second half they're playing them touch and go. And the other thing is, a team playing them for a second time will be that better prepared for them."

The Cowboys are 6-2 on the year with their only losses coming to Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. The team will get another shot at the Eagles during a Week 16 home game in Dallas.