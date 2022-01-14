Jimmy Johnson Think 1 NFL Player Should Be In Hall Of Fame

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas has been named as one of the 15 finalists for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

With this honor, voters clearly believe his career could be Hall of Fame worthy. But one person in particular feels Thomas should be a shoo-in for the award.

“He deserves to be in HOF!” his former Miami coach Jimmy Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Johnson and Thomas arrived in Miami the same year: Thomas as a fifth round pick in the 1996 draft and Johnson fresh off two straight Super Bowl wins with the Dallas Cowboys.

Through 13 NFL seasons (12 with the Dolphins), Thomas collected 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss and 17 interceptions. Behind these incredible stats, he earned five All-Pro honors, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and twice lead the league in tackles.

This is now Thomas’ third time named as a Hall of Fame finalist.

Maybe this could be the year he breaks through and has his name immortalized in Hall of Fame glory.