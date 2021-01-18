Jimmy Johnson Reveals What Urban Meyer Texted Him About The NFL

Jimmy Johnson knows a thing or two about going from college football to the NFL. The former Miami Hurricanes coach was hired by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. Johnson went on to win two Super Bowls with America’s Team.

Urban Meyer will try to replicate the success Johnson and others have had at the professional level after thriving in college. Not many have done it, but Johnson, Pete Carroll, Barry Switzer and others have all been successful.

The former Ohio State head coach reportedly sent a simple text message to Johnson right before the news broke about the Jaguars job.

“Gonna take one last swing,” Meyer texted Johnson, per NBC Sports’ Peter King.

Meyer was officially introduced as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ next head coach on Thursday. He comes out of retirement to give the NFL a shot. Meyer stepped down as Ohio State’s head coach following the 2018 season.

“Losing’s gonna be difficult for Urban. He knows that,” Johnson said. “But he’s got a better team with more draft picks than I had when I got to Dallas. He’s not gonna have to go through 1-15. Through the draft, and through free agency, and with the cap money they have, I think he can turn it around fast. But he goes into it with his eyes open.

“He knows it’s different than college. But I think it’s a great hire for Jacksonville, and a great move for Urban. The opportunity is there, and just like anybody who has had the success in college that he’s had, it’s always in the back of your mind, ‘Can I meet that challenge in the NFL?’ That’s what’s driving him now. For a competitor like him, with the resources Jacksonville has, it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

It will be fun to watch, that is for sure.