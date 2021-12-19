Jimmy Kimmel’s Comment On His Bowl Game Is Going Viral

In case you didn’t hear, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting a bowl game this year, with the contest set to kick off on Saturday night.

Saturday night, Oregon State and Utah State will play in the first-ever Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel. The contest is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday night.

Naturally, Kimmel is in attendance for his bowl game on Saturday night.

Unsurprisingly, the crowd isn’t the best…

“I never imagined that I would be here in front of a sold out crowd… And I was right it’s not even close to sold out,” Kimmel admitted to the crowd on Saturday night.

Well, at least he’s being honest.

The bowl game does have some fun quirks, at least.

Kimmel, who has a long-standing “rivalry” with Matt Damon, has placed photos of the actor’s face inside of the bathrooms…

Oregon State and Utah State will kick off shortly after 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN+.