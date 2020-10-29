A former standout NFL wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl champion has passed away at the age of 85.

Jimmy Orr, a three-time All-Pro wide receiver and the NFL’s Rookie of the Year in 1958, died on Tuesday evening.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Colts. He was in the league from 1958 until 1970.

Orr, a 25th round pick in the 1957 NFL Draft, passed away in Georgia. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay paid his respects on Wednesday.

“Rest in peace to another NFL legend, JIMMY ORR. … “Orr’s Corner” in the south endzone at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium was sacred ground. Our condolences to Jimmy’s family,” he wrote on social media.

Rest in peace to another NFL legend, JIMMY ORR. Jimmy led the NFL in yards per reception three times during his 13 years in the league, and "Orr's Corner" in the south endzone at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium was sacred ground. Our condolences to Jimmy's family. pic.twitter.com/d3OtDEd8t7 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 28, 2020

Former college football coach Bill Curry was Orr’s teammate at Georgia. He paid his respects on Twitter, too.

“My wonderful friend/teammate Jimmy Orr died last night. He was one of those few men who could find the good when the rest of us could not. As a WR no one could cover him-He quietly put up incredible numbers, and didn’t know it! Thanks Jimmy, Love you Man,” he wrote.

My wonderful friend/teammate Jimmy Orr died last night. He was one of those few men who could find the good when the rest of us could not. As a WR no one could cover him-He quietly put up incredible numbers, and didn’t know it! Thanks Jimmy, Love you Man pic.twitter.com/aBlQivNIMF — Bill Curry (@coachbillcurry) October 28, 2020

Our thoughts are with Jimmy’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Jimmy.